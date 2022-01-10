Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish announces re-election bid

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock county judge Curtis Parrish announced his campaign for re-election on Monday.

Since taking the bench in 2019, Judge Parrish has presided over more than 2,600 probate, guardianship, and civil mental health cases. He says one of his priorities from day one has been public safety and supporting law officers, as well as the growth of Lubbock, and in turn, its economy.

“We are going to see massive growth in east Lubbock in the next decade and I will keep working with city, state, and federal leaders to continue to tell Lubbock county’s story that we are a great place to live, to work, and to serve,” judge Parrish said.

Parrish will face the same opponent as in the run-off four years ago, former school board trustee and councilman Gary Boren.

Early voting begins February 14, and election day is March 1.

You can still register to vote by calling the Lubbock County elections office, at 806-775-1339.

