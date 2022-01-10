Lubbock Health Department changing to Winter Hours at COVID testing site

Provided by Lubbock Health Department

Due to recent cold weather, the Public Health Department and LRN Laboratory will initiate “Winter Hours” at the COVID-19 Mini Hub collection site at 2721 50th Street, beginning Monday, January 10th.

New hours will be Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The clinic will not be open if the temperature is 32°F or below.

The lab will not retest any persons having a positive COVID-19 test result in the past 60 days.

