Lubbock Health Department changing to Winter Hours at COVID testing site

City of Lubbock Health Department
City of Lubbock Health Department(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Provided by Lubbock Health Department

Due to recent cold weather, the Public Health Department and LRN Laboratory will initiate “Winter Hours” at the COVID-19 Mini Hub collection site at 2721 50th Street, beginning Monday, January 10th.

New hours will be Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The clinic will not be open if the temperature is 32°F or below.

The lab will not retest any persons having a positive COVID-19 test result in the past 60 days.

