Lubbock Professional Police Association endorses Tray Payne for mayor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Professional Police Association has endorsed former Lubbock Assistant District Attorney Tray Payne to be the next mayor of Lubbock.

“Tray Payne has a proven record of working with law enforcement and brings a thorough understanding of current issues and proven solutions to the real problems of crime and violence our citizens and police officers face every day,” said Matt Boggs, president of LPPA, in a news release.

Payne first announced his run for mayor in August 2021.

