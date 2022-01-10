Local Listings
Police identify victim in Saturday evening crash

1 seriously injured in Jan. 8 crash near 34th and Quaker Ave.
1 seriously injured in Jan. 8 crash near 34th and Quaker Ave.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have identified the driver involved in a crash Saturday evening.

Christopher Mendez, 22, was driving westbound on 34th Street near Quaker Ave. just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 8. Police say Mendez hit the raised center median, drove across both lanes of westbound traffic and crashed into a landscape boulder. The crash caused the vehicle to flip.

Mendez was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

The LPD Major Crash Unit is investigating the crash.

