Police identify victim in Saturday evening crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have identified the driver involved in a crash Saturday evening.

Christopher Mendez, 22, was driving westbound on 34th Street near Quaker Ave. just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 8. Police say Mendez hit the raised center median, drove across both lanes of westbound traffic and crashed into a landscape boulder. The crash caused the vehicle to flip.

Mendez was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

The LPD Major Crash Unit is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.