Red Raiders rise to No. 19 nationally

With the return of two players to the lineup, Texas Tech men's basketball team beat the sixth...
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech is up six spots to No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 after four straight weeks at No. 25.

The Red Raiders (11-3, 1-1 Big 12) are coming off a week where they earned a win over No. 6 Kansas following a loss at No. 11 Iowa State where only seven players were available to play.

No. 1 Baylor (15-0, 3-0 Big 12) remains atop the rankings going into a matchup against the Red Raiders at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Ferrell Center in Waco. TTU is 1-7 all-time against No. 1-ranked teams with its win coming against a top-ranked Louisville team at the 2019 Jimmy V Classic. Along with Baylor and Tech, the Big 12 is represented by Kansas which fell back to No. 9 after its loss to TTU, No. 15 Iowa State and No. 22 Texas.

No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 3 UCLA, No. 4 Auburn and No. 5 Southern Cal round out the top-5 while Houston is up a spot to No. 11. Oklahoma and West Virginia continue to receive votes but are just outside the Top 25 in the Week 10 poll.

Tech’s ranking at No. 19 makes it five straight weeks in the poll after first entering on December 13 following a win over then-No. 13 Tennessee in the Jimmy V Classic.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics.

