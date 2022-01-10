REMINDER: Jan. 31 is deadline to register to vote in March primaries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The deadline to vote in the March 1, 2022 primary elections is Jan. 31.

Texas Secretary of State John Scott encouraged all eligible Texans to register or to check their registration and participate in the voting process.

“Registering to vote in Texas is easy and straightforward - so long as you are a qualified voter, you can send in a voter registration application to your county’s voter registrar by January 31st and you’ll be eligible to vote in the upcoming Primary Election,” Secretary Scott said in a news release. “We want all eligible Texans to participate in all of this year’s upcoming elections, including the primary elections in which voters will choose the candidates to appear on the November 2022 general election ballot. Don’t wait until the last minute - start the registration process today!”

To be eligible to vote in Texas, you must be:

A United States citizen;

A resident of the county where you submit the application;

At least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and 18 years of age on Election Day.

Not finally convicted of a felony (you may be eligible to vote once you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and

Not declared by a court totally or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

Since Texas is an open primary state, voters can cast their ballot in either party’s primary (but not both).

Click here to check your voter registration status. You can now also update voter registration information online, such as change of name or address.

If you are not yet registered to vote, you can complete an application using the Texas Secretary of State’s online voter registration application module, request a printed application, or contact the county voter registrar.

The Lubbock County Elections Administrator is Roxzine Stinson. Applications should be mailed to the Office of Elections at 1308 Crickets Avenue, P.O. Box 10536, Lubbock, TX 79408.

For more information on how to register to vote in Lubbock County, visit the Lubbock County Elections Department website here.

