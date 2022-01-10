Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

REMINDER: Jan. 31 is deadline to register to vote in March primaries

(Source: KCBD Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The deadline to vote in the March 1, 2022 primary elections is Jan. 31.

Texas Secretary of State John Scott encouraged all eligible Texans to register or to check their registration and participate in the voting process.

“Registering to vote in Texas is easy and straightforward - so long as you are a qualified voter, you can send in a voter registration application to your county’s voter registrar by January 31st and you’ll be eligible to vote in the upcoming Primary Election,” Secretary Scott said in a news release. “We want all eligible Texans to participate in all of this year’s upcoming elections, including the primary elections in which voters will choose the candidates to appear on the November 2022 general election ballot. Don’t wait until the last minute - start the registration process today!”

To be eligible to vote in Texas, you must be:

  • A United States citizen;
  • A resident of the county where you submit the application;
  • At least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and 18 years of age on Election Day.
  • Not finally convicted of a felony (you may be eligible to vote once you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and
  • Not declared by a court totally or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

Since Texas is an open primary state, voters can cast their ballot in either party’s primary (but not both).

Click here to check your voter registration status. You can now also update voter registration information online, such as change of name or address.

If you are not yet registered to vote, you can complete an application using the Texas Secretary of State’s online voter registration application module, request a printed application, or contact the county voter registrar.

The Lubbock County Elections Administrator is Roxzine Stinson. Applications should be mailed to the Office of Elections at 1308 Crickets Avenue, P.O. Box 10536, Lubbock, TX 79408.

For more information on how to register to vote in Lubbock County, visit the Lubbock County Elections Department website here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Badge from Hobbs Police Department
Hobbs mother charged with attempted murder after leaving newborn in dumpster
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
LPD responded to a crash at Marsha Sharp Freeway and West Loop 289 late Sunday morning.
One seriously injured in Sunday morning crash in West Lubbock
A Lubbock man has been charged with capital murder, thought to be responsible for the death of...
Family holds vigil for child stuffed in backpack, left to die in trunk of vehicle
After playing in just eight games for the University of Texas, freshman guard Jaylon Tyson is...
Former 4-star commit Jaylon Tyson leaves UT for Texas Tech

Latest News

Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
WATCH LIVE: Hobbs Police give update after newborn in trash bag was rescued from dumpster
Hobbs police update on newborn in dumpster
Inside Out Foundation presents its 10th annual Women’s Health Seminar
Inside Out Foundation presents its 10th annual Women’s Health Seminar
1 seriously injured in Jan. 8 crash near 34th and Quaker Ave.
Police identify victim in Saturday evening crash