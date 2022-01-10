Local Listings
Seasonable South Plains weather

A cool afternoon with peak temperatures approximately ten degrees below the average for...
A cool afternoon with peak temperatures approximately ten degrees below the average for November 18.(KCBD First Alert)
By Steve Divine
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:49 AM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seasonable temperatures returned to the KCBD viewing area yesterday and will continue, for the most part, into the coming weekend. Less of the roller-coaster swings we’ve seen of late.

It’s been a cold start to the work week around the South Plains. Reported lows were in the teens and 20s. Winds were light, resulting in just a slight wind chill.

You may spot a few clouds, but today overall will be sunny, with very little wind, and very...
You may spot a few clouds, but today overall will be sunny, with very little wind, and very seasonable high temperatures. My forecast high for Lubbock today is the average for the date (54°).(KCBD First Alert)

You may spot a few clouds, but today overall will be sunny, with very little wind, and very seasonable high temperatures. My forecast high for Lubbock today is the average for the date, 54°.

A few sprinkles are possible late tonight (and tomorrow) over the southern KCBD viewing area. Measurable precipitation is unlikely. Tonight otherwise will be partly cloudy, winds will be light, and it will be cold.

Tuesday begins not quite as cold as today. Lows, however, will be in the 20s. My forecast low...
Tuesday begins not quite as cold as today. Lows, however, will be in the 20s. My forecast low for Lubbock is the average for the date, 27°.(KCBD First Alert)

Tuesday begins not quite as cold as today. Lows, however, will be in the 20s. My forecast low for Lubbock is the average for the date, 27°.

A few sprinkles may fall on the southern viewing area tomorrow, mainly in the morning. Once again, measurable precipitation is unlikely. Tuesday otherwise will be partly to mostly cloudy and a bit breezy.

Highs tomorrow will be similar to todays, very near the average for the time of year.

Warmer afternoons with highs in the 60s will follow Wednesday through Friday.

Cooler days and slightly colder nights this weekend. Still, temperatures won’t stray all that far from seasonal averages.

A few sprinkles may fall on the southern viewing area late tonight and tomorrow. Measurable...
A few sprinkles may fall on the southern viewing area late tonight and tomorrow. Measurable precipitation, however, continues to look unlikely through the weekend.(KCBD First Alert)

Measurable precipitation continues to look unlikely.

Details for your - or your family and friends - location are just a few clicks/taps away. Just enter the zip code of interest as the location here on our weather page in the top-left text-field in the Currents section. You’ll find a similar function in our free KCBD Weather App (click the upper right menu, then location).

Access our Weather Page by closing this story. Download our KCBD Weather App for free from your app/play store. If you already have, thank you!

