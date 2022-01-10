Seasonable South Plains weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seasonable temperatures returned to the KCBD viewing area yesterday and will continue, for the most part, into the coming weekend. Less of the roller-coaster swings we’ve seen of late.

It’s been a cold start to the work week around the South Plains. Reported lows were in the teens and 20s. Winds were light, resulting in just a slight wind chill.

You may spot a few clouds, but today overall will be sunny, with very little wind, and very seasonable high temperatures. My forecast high for Lubbock today is the average for the date (54°). (KCBD First Alert)

A few sprinkles are possible late tonight (and tomorrow) over the southern KCBD viewing area. Measurable precipitation is unlikely. Tonight otherwise will be partly cloudy, winds will be light, and it will be cold.

Tuesday begins not quite as cold as today. Lows, however, will be in the 20s. My forecast low for Lubbock is the average for the date, 27°. (KCBD First Alert)

A few sprinkles may fall on the southern viewing area tomorrow, mainly in the morning. Once again, measurable precipitation is unlikely. Tuesday otherwise will be partly to mostly cloudy and a bit breezy.

Highs tomorrow will be similar to todays, very near the average for the time of year.

Warmer afternoons with highs in the 60s will follow Wednesday through Friday.

Cooler days and slightly colder nights this weekend. Still, temperatures won’t stray all that far from seasonal averages.

A few sprinkles may fall on the southern viewing area late tonight and tomorrow. Measurable precipitation, however, continues to look unlikely through the weekend. (KCBD First Alert)

Measurable precipitation continues to look unlikely.

