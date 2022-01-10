Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Slight chance of rain in forecast

Slight chance of rain possible
Slight chance of rain possible(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By John Robison
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cool temperatures today will continue into tomorrow over most of the South Plains. In addition, there is a slight chance of lite rain in the area from Lubbock south to Midland and southeast to Snyder to Abilene. Rainfall is expected to be very light, if any at all, in Lubbock and some rain is possible in the southern region.

It will be cold in the 20s overnight and only in the low to mid 50s tomorrow. Clouds increase overnight with a weak upper disturbance, then skies will clear in the afternoon.

Wednesday will bring warmer afternoon temps which should remain in the 60s through Friday.

It does look like colder air will return over the weekend and it will remain dry.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Badge from Hobbs Police Department
Hobbs mother charged with attempted murder after leaving newborn in dumpster
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
LPD responded to a crash at Marsha Sharp Freeway and West Loop 289 late Sunday morning.
One seriously injured in Sunday morning crash in West Lubbock
A Lubbock man has been charged with capital murder, thought to be responsible for the death of...
Family holds vigil for child stuffed in backpack, left to die in trunk of vehicle
After playing in just eight games for the University of Texas, freshman guard Jaylon Tyson is...
Former 4-star commit Jaylon Tyson leaves UT for Texas Tech

Latest News

KCBD News at Noon 1/10/22
KCBD News at Noon - Weather for Monday, Jan. 10
A cool afternoon with peak temperatures approximately ten degrees below the average for...
Seasonable South Plains weather
7-day forecast
Slight warm-up, quiet work week ahead
Sunday highs
Cooler and breezy to end the weekend