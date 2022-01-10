Slight chance of rain in forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cool temperatures today will continue into tomorrow over most of the South Plains. In addition, there is a slight chance of lite rain in the area from Lubbock south to Midland and southeast to Snyder to Abilene. Rainfall is expected to be very light, if any at all, in Lubbock and some rain is possible in the southern region.

It will be cold in the 20s overnight and only in the low to mid 50s tomorrow. Clouds increase overnight with a weak upper disturbance, then skies will clear in the afternoon.

Wednesday will bring warmer afternoon temps which should remain in the 60s through Friday.

It does look like colder air will return over the weekend and it will remain dry.

