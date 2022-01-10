Local Listings
Slight warm-up, quiet work week ahead

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After up and down temperatures this weekend, we will start to level out for the workweek. High temperatures this week in the 50s and 60s, no rain in the forecast until the weekend.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KCBD)

A cooler day today across the South Plains thanks to a cold front that moved through overnight. This brought some cloud cover and breezy conditions with highs in the 40s and 50s. Cloud cover has cleared out this evening and winds have died down which will lead to a very cold night overnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the teens and 20s, so expect a cold start to your Monday morning.

Quickly warming up Monday afternoon with plenty of sunshine and calm winds. Overall a gorgeous day with temperatures right around average- highs in the 50s. A light breeze to start the day from the northwest eventually turning to the southwest around 5-10 mph. Tuesday will be similar temperature wise with a few more clouds and a breeze around 10-15 mph.

Temps will return to the 60s to finish out the workweek before a cold front moves through Friday night, bringing us colder weather next weekend and a slim chance for some rain.

