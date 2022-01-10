WATCH LIVE: Hobbs Police give update after newborn in trash bag was rescued from dumpster

HOBBS, NM (KCBD) - Hobbs Police investigators are expected to give an update on the case after an 18-year-old was arrested after admitting to police she put her newborn in a trash bag and in a dumpster Friday afternoon.

The news conference is expected to begin at 2:30 p.m. Mountain time.

Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open the back passenger door, grab a black bag, toss it into the dumpster and then leave.

Avila confessed to giving birth to the child at another location and putting it in the dumpster.

The child was left in the dumpster around 2 p.m. The video then shows three people around the dumpster, which is behind a business, start looking in the dumpsters after 7 p.m. It appears a woman quickly opens the black bag after a man pulled it out of the dumpster. The woman then grabs the child and comforts it. The child was taken to the hospital.

Police arrived on the scene around 8 p.m. to investigate.

The child was taken to a local hospital but then transferred to a Lubbock hospital.

Avila was to be arraigned today.

The man who released the security video says Avila has been released on an unsecured bond. Officials with the Hobbs Police Department are expected to release more information during their news conference.

Avila was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse.

