Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

#19 Red Raiders upset #1 Baylor in Waco

Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech Red Raiders(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 19th Red Raiders went on the road to Waco and knocked off defending National Champion #1 Baylor 65-62 Tuesday night.

Tech went on a 10-0 run to close out the first half to trail by five at the break.

A 10-2 run late in the second half allowed Tech to take the lead and allow them to snap the Bears 21 game winning streak.

Adonis Arena led five Red Raiders in double figures with 14.

Kevin Obanor & Bryson Williams tallied 13 each.

Kevin McCullar back back in the lineup off the bench scored 12. Clarence Nadolny chipped in 11.

Terrence Shannon Jr did not play for the sixth straight game.

Texas Tech has now beat #6 Kansas and #1 Baylor in back to back games.

Texas Tech moves to 12-3 overall and 2-1 in conference.

The Red Raiders now host Oklahoma State, Thursday at 6pm in a rescheduled game.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One seriously injured in Lubbock Breakfast House shooting.
WATCH: Police give update after deadly shooting near Lubbock Breakfast House
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
WATCH: Hobbs newborn was in a trashbag, dumpster for more than 6 hours
One person seriously injured in a shooting in the 3400 block of 86th Street.
One seriously injured in shooting near 86th and Indiana Ave.
1 seriously injured in Jan. 8 crash near 34th and Quaker Ave.
Police identify victim in Saturday evening crash
Badge from Hobbs Police Department
Hobbs mother charged with attempted murder after leaving newborn in dumpster

Latest News

Sardaar Calhoun
Calhoun transferring from Tech basketball program
Former Red Raider Michael Crabtree selected for College Football Hall of Fame
Texas Tech legend Michael Crabtree selected for College Football Hall of Fame
With the return of two players to the lineup, Texas Tech men's basketball team beat the sixth...
Red Raiders rise to No. 19 nationally
Source: KCBD Video
Tyson leaves UT for Texas Tech