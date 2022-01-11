Local Listings
Apple AirTags give supermodel a scare

(KBJR/CBS 3)
By Karin McCay
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Apple AirTags Give Super Model a Scare

A new warning today about a popular tracking device from apple and you might be surprised at the Lubbock connection.

First, AirTags are intended to track the location of common items like keys and wallets.

Now, police are warning that some people are using them to secretly track another person.

The incident was brought to light by Brooks Nader, a super model who was tracked for 5 hours on the streets of New York after someone dropped an AirTag into her coat pocket.

If the name sounds familiar, Brooks Nader is the great grand-daughter of Dr. Sam Nader, who was pastor of Lubbock’s First United Methodist Church for 17 years.  Brooks says this about her ordeal, “When I was almost home, I got this notification on my home screen pop up saying that I was being tracked and I had been for a while now which is basically when I knew something wasn’t right.”

Apple sends an alert to let people know someone is tracking them, which is how Brooks eventually learned that someone dropped an AirTag in her pocket.

Now, law enforcement agencies across the country want people to be aware that these AirTags have not only been used to track people but also cars, allowing criminals to steal the vehicles by finding them where they are parked overnight.

