Calhoun transferring from Tech basketball program

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech senior Sardaar Calhoun has communicated his intentions to transfer and is no longer with the men’s basketball program.

Calhoun played in eight games this season for the Red Raiders where he averaged 3.5 points per game. He scored a season-high eight points in the win over Omaha where he was 3-for-4 from the field with two 3-pointers and also had six points with two 3-pointers against Alabama State. Calhoun was not with the team during the first two Big 12 games.

Calhoun was in his first season at Texas Tech after transferring from Florida State where he played one season. He averaged 5.3 points per game as a Seminole and played in the NCAA Tournament. He started his career with two seasons at Missouri State – West Plains.

