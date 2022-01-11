Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

CDC considers updating mask recommendations to N95

Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may start recommending people wear N95 or KN95 masks as opposed to other types.

The Washington Post cites an unnamed official who says the agency is considering the change.

He says omicron spreads too easily, so the CDC is looking at masks with better filtration.

Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.

The need to wear facial coverings consistently and correctly is also a consideration.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
WATCH: Hobbs newborn was in a trashbag, dumpster for more than 6 hours
1 seriously injured in Jan. 8 crash near 34th and Quaker Ave.
Police identify victim in Saturday evening crash
Badge from Hobbs Police Department
Hobbs mother charged with attempted murder after leaving newborn in dumpster
After four successful playoff seasons, Joe Cluley is leaving Estacado to be the head football...
Estacado football coach announces resignation
After playing in just eight games for the University of Texas, freshman guard Jaylon Tyson is...
Former 4-star commit Jaylon Tyson leaves UT for Texas Tech

Latest News

FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US and Britain
The U.S. blood supply is “dangerously low," according to the American Red Cross.
Red Cross declares ‘first-ever blood crisis’ in US
One seriously injured in Lubbock Breakfast House shooting.
WATCH: Police give update after deadly shooting near Lubbock Breakfast House
A train slammed into a mobile home early Tuesday morning in North Carolina, authorities say.
Train slams into mobile home in North Carolina
One person seriously injured in a shooting in the 3400 block of 86th Street.
One seriously injured in shooting near 86th and Indiana Ave.