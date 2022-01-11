Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief
City of Lubbock COVID-19 update
- The Lubbock health department reported a record 833 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday
- 189 people are hospitalized, with 44 in the ICU.
- Get the latest data here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports no additional deaths, 833 new cases on Monday
2 year anniversary of deadly Lubbock first responder crash
- Driver of pickup truck lost control and struck Lubbock police officer Nicholas Reyna and Lubbock Fire Lt. Eric Hill
- Matt Dawson critically injured in that crash
- Read more here: Remembrances and change in 2 years since January 11th first responder crash
Woman charged after baby found in dumpster
- 18-year-old Alexis Avila, of Hobbs, is out on bond after putting her newborn baby in a dumpster
- She told police she did not know she was pregnant until the day before she gave birth
- Read more here: WATCH: Hobbs newborn was in a trashbag, dumpster for more than 6 hours
