Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

City of Lubbock COVID-19 update

The Lubbock health department reported a record 833 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday

189 people are hospitalized, with 44 in the ICU.

Get the latest data here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports no additional deaths, 833 new cases on Monday

2 year anniversary of deadly Lubbock first responder crash

Driver of pickup truck lost control and struck Lubbock police officer Nicholas Reyna and Lubbock Fire Lt. Eric Hill

Matt Dawson critically injured in that crash

Read more here: Remembrances and change in 2 years since January 11th first responder crash

Woman charged after baby found in dumpster

18-year-old Alexis Avila, of Hobbs, is out on bond after putting her newborn baby in a dumpster

She told police she did not know she was pregnant until the day before she gave birth

Read more here: WATCH: Hobbs newborn was in a trashbag, dumpster for more than 6 hours

