Hale County to begin $1.47 million safety project this week

HALE COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Transportation will start a $1.47 million safety improvements project on I-27 in Hale County.

The project will make improvements from SH 194 to the Swisher County line. More than six miles of cable median barriers will be added to prevent head-on collisions.

“Cable barrier and concrete barrier were recently installed along I-27 south of Plainview into Lubbock County,” said Heath Bozeman, P.E, TxDOT Plainview Area engineer. “This project will continue the work to install the barriers along the I-27 corridor through northern Hale County and is expected to enhance the overall safety of the roadway.”

The improvements project is scheduled to begin this week. During construction, motorists should anticipate various inside lane closures on both north and southbound I-27.

“Motorists are advised to drive with caution when entering the work zone, slow down, pay attention and watch out for workers and equipment,” Bozeman said.

The project’s expected to be completed later this year.

