Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tony

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Tony, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a five-year-old pit bull.

Staff say Tony is super sweet and loves to play. He also gets along well with other dogs. Tony is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Diamond

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
WATCH: Hobbs newborn was in a trashbag, dumpster for more than 6 hours
Badge from Hobbs Police Department
Hobbs mother charged with attempted murder after leaving newborn in dumpster
1 seriously injured in Jan. 8 crash near 34th and Quaker Ave.
Police identify victim in Saturday evening crash
After four successful playoff seasons, Joe Cluley is leaving Estacado to be the head football...
Estacado football coach announces resignation
After playing in just eight games for the University of Texas, freshman guard Jaylon Tyson is...
Former 4-star commit Jaylon Tyson leaves UT for Texas Tech

Latest News

Though a few very light showers are possible through Tuesday morning, the afternoon will be...
Warming ahead of next cold front
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief
Baby Moses Law provides alternative
Baby Moses Law provides alternative
KCBD News at 10 - 01/10/2022
KCBD News at 10 - 01/10/2022