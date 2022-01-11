Local Listings
LFR marks 2nd anniversary of first responder crash with moment of silence

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday marks the second anniversary of a tragic crash that killed two Lubbock first responders and critically injured another.

Lubbock firefighters took part in a moment of silence. All fire stations across the city pulled out their trucks and turned on the lights for at least 30 seconds. They hope it will raise awareness of the Move Over, Slow Down law for first responders and other roadside workers.

Fire Lieutenant Eric Hill and police officer Nicholas Reyna lost their life on this day two years ago while working a crash on the north Interstate.

Firefighter Matt Dawson continues his recovery journey after suffering serious injuries.

