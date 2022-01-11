Lubbock Police to investigate 9 crashes in 2 days, traffic delays expected

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - (LUBBOCK, TX) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct follow-up crash investigations on January 12-13.

January 12

The unit will start its investigations at 8 a.m. in the 7400 block of Elgin Avenue. No traffic disruption is expected. This operation is expected to take approximately an hour.

The second follow-up investigation will be at 53rd Street and Gary Avenue. Traffic will be limited to one lane on Gary Avenue between 50th and 53rd streets. Gary Avenue will close temporarily during the investigation. This operation is expected to take approximately one hour.

The third location will be in the 4400 block of 34th Street. Eastbound and westbound lanes of 34th Street will be periodically closed starting at approximately 10 a.m. This operation is expected to take an hour and a half.

The fourth location will be in the 4600 block of 98th Street. Westbound traffic will be limited to one lane west of Quaker Avenue. This operation is expected to take an hour.

The final location for January 12 will be in the 7600 block of 82nd Street. Eastbound traffic will be limited to one lane. This operation will take approximately an hour and a half.

January 13

The unit will start its second day of investigations at 9 a.m. on the westbound frontage road in the 4000 Marsha Sharp Freeway. The westbound frontage road and westbound 19th Street feeder road will be closed. This operation is expected to take approximately an hour.

The second follow-up investigation will be in the 100 block of Interstate 27. The southbound main lanes of Interstate 27 will be limited to one lane. This operation is expected to take approximately one hour.

The third location will be in the 3200 block of East Slaton Highway. The eastbound lanes of Slaton Highway will be closed. Traffic will be diverted onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. This operation is expected to take an hour and 15 minutes.

The final location for January 13 will be in the 3200 block of East Loop 289. The northbound main lanes of Loop 289 will be closed. All northbound traffic will be diverted to exit south of 19th Street. This operation will take approximately an hour.

Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Lubbock Police Department.