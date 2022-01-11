Local Listings
Man indicted on charges related to day-after-Christmas murder

Joshua Walker, 44
By Amber Stegall
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock County man has been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury for the shooting death of 68-year-old Alberto Garza Sr.

Garza was killed on Dec. 26, 2021, just before 10 p.m. Timothy Lovato, 42, was seriously injured after also being shot. He was taken to the hospital.

The indictment reads 44-year-old Joshua Walker is accused of Garza’s murder, a first-degree felony. He was arrested the next day near East FM 40 and Holly by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, the day after Christmas, Dec. 26, officers responded to a shots-fired call near 79th Street and Ave. F where they found Garza with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

PREVIOUS STORY: 1 killed, one seriously injured in Sunday night shooting

Lovato was also found with a gunshot wound and taken to UMC with serious injuries, according to police. Lovato told police he saw a Hispanic man arguing with his neighbor before he heard gunshots. He told officers the man then got into a white delivery box truck and drove off.

Walker told investigators he was home all day Sunday “drinking heavily” and said it “was possible that he left the residence but was so intoxicated that he could not remember what he did.”

According to court documents, Walker admitted to owning firearms in the same caliber found on the scene and admitted to owning a white box truck described by witnesses.

Lubbock Police found the missing box truck on Dec. 28, 2021.

Walker is being held in the Lubbock County Detention center on a $500,000 bond. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a shooting on Dec. 26, 2021 from a home...
