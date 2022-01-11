Local Listings
Monterey High School football coach announces retirement

Wayne Hutchinson is the new Head Football Coach at Monterey High School
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - After more than 30 years of teaching and coaching, Monterey High School Athletic Coordinator/Head Football Coach Wayne Hutchinson announced his retirement this morning. Coach Hutchinson’s retirement includes his resignation effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Hutchinson ends his 32-year career with a 157-89 win/loss record, including 14 state playoff appearances, four district championships and two trips to the state title game.

He has led the Plainsmen football program for the last eight years compiling a record of 47-45, including two regional quarterfinal appearances in 2016 and 2017. Before taking over as the head coach at Monterey, he won consecutive back to back state titles at 2A Stamford HS in 2013 and 2014. Other coaching stops included Knox City HS, Abilene HS, Archer City HS, Kermit HS and Angelo State University.

The search for the next Monterey athletic coordinator/head football coach will begin immediately.

