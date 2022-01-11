Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy

Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.(Source: Jones County Jail)
By Chris Thies and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) – A mother was arrested for felony child abuse after her 1-year-old child tested positive for several drugs, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

WDAM reports 28-year-old Victoria Bolan was arrested Tuesday morning.

Officials said her child tested positive for methamphetamines, marijuana and ecstasy in Dec. 2021 while she had custody of the baby.

According to the sheriff’s office, the child has since been placed with family members and is safe.

It is unclear how the 1-year-old child obtained the drugs.

Copyright 2022 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
WATCH: Hobbs newborn was in a trashbag, dumpster for more than 6 hours
1 seriously injured in Jan. 8 crash near 34th and Quaker Ave.
Police identify victim in Saturday evening crash
Badge from Hobbs Police Department
Hobbs mother charged with attempted murder after leaving newborn in dumpster
After four successful playoff seasons, Joe Cluley is leaving Estacado to be the head football...
Estacado football coach announces resignation
After playing in just eight games for the University of Texas, freshman guard Jaylon Tyson is...
Former 4-star commit Jaylon Tyson leaves UT for Texas Tech

Latest News

FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US and Britain
The U.S. blood supply is “dangerously low," according to the American Red Cross.
Red Cross declares ‘first-ever blood crisis’ in US
One seriously injured in Lubbock Breakfast House shooting.
WATCH: Police give update after deadly shooting near Lubbock Breakfast House
A train slammed into a mobile home early Tuesday morning in North Carolina, authorities say.
Train slams into mobile home in North Carolina
One person seriously injured in a shooting in the 3400 block of 86th Street.
One seriously injured in shooting near 86th and Indiana Ave.