One seriously injured in shooting at Lubbock Breakfast House

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured in a shooting in South Lubbock.

Officials with the Lubbock Police desk say the unidentified person has serious injuries.

The shooting happened just after Noon in the 7000 block of University Ave., at the Lubbock Breakfast House.

One seriously injured in Lubbock Breakfast House shooting. (KCBD)

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

Officials ask motorists to avoid the area at this time.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 is working to gather more information.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.