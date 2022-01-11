Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

One seriously injured in shooting at Lubbock Breakfast House

One seriously injured in Lubbock Breakfast House shooting.
One seriously injured in Lubbock Breakfast House shooting.(KCBD)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured in a shooting in South Lubbock.

Officials with the Lubbock Police desk say the unidentified person has serious injuries.

The shooting happened just after Noon in the 7000 block of University Ave., at the Lubbock Breakfast House.

One seriously injured in Lubbock Breakfast House shooting.
One seriously injured in Lubbock Breakfast House shooting.(KCBD)

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

Officials ask motorists to avoid the area at this time.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 is working to gather more information.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
WATCH: Hobbs newborn was in a trashbag, dumpster for more than 6 hours
1 seriously injured in Jan. 8 crash near 34th and Quaker Ave.
Police identify victim in Saturday evening crash
Badge from Hobbs Police Department
Hobbs mother charged with attempted murder after leaving newborn in dumpster
After four successful playoff seasons, Joe Cluley is leaving Estacado to be the head football...
Estacado football coach announces resignation
After playing in just eight games for the University of Texas, freshman guard Jaylon Tyson is...
Former 4-star commit Jaylon Tyson leaves UT for Texas Tech

Latest News

The Project CHAMPS Navigator Program is hosting two enrollment events before the close of the...
SPCAA to winter open enrollment Navigator Program
Noon Notebook: SPCAA winter enrollment Naviation Program
Noon Notebook: SPCAA winter enrollment Naviation Program
Though a few very light showers are possible through Tuesday morning, the afternoon will be...
Warming ahead of next cold front
Chief Shaun Fogerson, Mark Hill and Chief Floyd Mitchell view the Lubbock Regional Public...
Remembrances and change in 2 years since January 11th first responder crash