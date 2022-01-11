One seriously injured in shooting near 86th and Indiana Ave.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured in a shooting near 86th and Indiana Ave., according to the Lubbock Police Department police desk.

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. at a home in the 3400 block of 86th Street.

The injured person was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Police officials say this is not related to the shooting which happened an hour before near the Lubbock Breakfast House.

The suspects in both shootings are wanted by police.

Officers are scanning the areas around both shooting locations searching for suspects. The descriptions of the suspects have not been released to the media at this time.

This is a developing story.

