Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

One seriously injured in shooting near 86th and Indiana Ave.

One person seriously injured in a shooting in the 3400 block of 86th Street.
One person seriously injured in a shooting in the 3400 block of 86th Street.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured in a shooting near 86th and Indiana Ave., according to the Lubbock Police Department police desk.

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. at a home in the 3400 block of 86th Street.

The injured person was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Police officials say this is not related to the shooting which happened an hour before near the Lubbock Breakfast House.

The suspects in both shootings are wanted by police.

Officers are scanning the areas around both shooting locations searching for suspects. The descriptions of the suspects have not been released to the media at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
WATCH: Hobbs newborn was in a trashbag, dumpster for more than 6 hours
1 seriously injured in Jan. 8 crash near 34th and Quaker Ave.
Police identify victim in Saturday evening crash
Badge from Hobbs Police Department
Hobbs mother charged with attempted murder after leaving newborn in dumpster
After four successful playoff seasons, Joe Cluley is leaving Estacado to be the head football...
Estacado football coach announces resignation
After playing in just eight games for the University of Texas, freshman guard Jaylon Tyson is...
Former 4-star commit Jaylon Tyson leaves UT for Texas Tech

Latest News

One seriously injured in Lubbock Breakfast House shooting.
WATCH: Police give update after deadly shooting near Lubbock Breakfast House
Tuesday marks the second anniversary of a tragic crash that killed two Lubbock first responders...
LFR marks 2nd anniversary of first responder crash with moment of silence
An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after admitting to police she put her newborn in...
Donations being accepted for Hobbs newborn left in dumpster
The Project CHAMPS Navigator Program is hosting two enrollment events before the close of the...
SPCAA to winter open enrollment Navigator Program