Pleasant daytime temperatures through the week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gusty winds, sunny skies and another day in the mid 50s over the South Plains.

Starting tomorrow, afternoon temps will increase through Friday with continuing sunny skies.

Not much change in the nighttime lows though, as they will remain in the range of 25-30 degrees.

A slight change tomorrow that includes northeast winds but only at around 10 mph. Winds will not be a significant factor in our weather until Friday and Saturday.

We do have a strong cold front that will drop the temperatures to the 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday.

Until then it will be pleasant over the South Plains.

By the way, if you’re planning some travel into New Mexico or Colorado we provide an updated ski reports at some resorts in those areas on Monday and Wednesday evening newscasts.

