Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Pleasant daytime temperatures through the week

Pleasant daytime temperatures through the week
Pleasant daytime temperatures through the week(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gusty winds, sunny skies and another day in the mid 50s over the South Plains.

Starting tomorrow, afternoon temps will increase through Friday with continuing sunny skies.

Not much change in the nighttime lows though, as they will remain in the range of 25-30 degrees.

A slight change tomorrow that includes northeast winds but only at around 10 mph. Winds will not be a significant factor in our weather until Friday and Saturday.

We do have a strong cold front that will drop the temperatures to the 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday.

Until then it will be pleasant over the South Plains.

By the way, if you’re planning some travel into New Mexico or Colorado we provide an updated ski reports at some resorts in those areas on Monday and Wednesday evening newscasts.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One seriously injured in Lubbock Breakfast House shooting.
WATCH: Police give update after deadly shooting near Lubbock Breakfast House
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
WATCH: Hobbs newborn was in a trashbag, dumpster for more than 6 hours
One person seriously injured in a shooting in the 3400 block of 86th Street.
One seriously injured in shooting near 86th and Indiana Ave.
1 seriously injured in Jan. 8 crash near 34th and Quaker Ave.
Police identify victim in Saturday evening crash
Badge from Hobbs Police Department
Hobbs mother charged with attempted murder after leaving newborn in dumpster

Latest News

Though a few very light showers are possible through Tuesday morning, the afternoon will be...
Warming ahead of next cold front
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 1/11/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 1/11/22
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - 1/11/21
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, Jan. 11
KCBD News at 10 forecast 01/10/2022
KCBD News at 10 forecast 01/10/2022