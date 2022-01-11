SPCAA to winter open enrollment Navigator Program

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains Community Action Association’s Project CHAMPS Navigator Program is hosting their last two events of the Open Enrollment period.

The events will have trained and certified navigators on site to assist individuals in the health insurance enrollment process. The events will also include COVID vaccinations and numerous agencies providing information on their services. PLUS, raffle prizes, snacks, and baked goods.

The first event will be held on January 12th from 3pm to 7pm at the Hodges Community Center located at 4011 University Ave. The final event will be held on January 13th from 3pm to 7pm at CenterPointe Event Center located at 4925 Marsha Sharp Fwy. Entrance to the events and raffles are free to the public. We encourage community members of all ages to come join us for an evening filled with fun and wellness!

The Project CHAMPS Navigator Program is hosting two enrollment events before the close of the Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment period (KCBD)

About the Project CHAMPS Navigator Program

The Navigator Program assists community members in 15 counties of the South Plains area in applying for health insurance coverage through the Federal Marketplace- more commonly known as, healthcare.gov. Services are free of charge and scheduled via appointment. Appointments can be done in-person or virtually. Bilingual navigators are available for individuals who require Spanish language assistance.

