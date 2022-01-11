Warming ahead of next cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Warmer afternoons are on the way. So is our next cold front. Temperatures will peak ten to 15 degrees above average over the next few afternoons.

A few sprinkles, and possibly a few flurries, may be spotted through early afternoon. These light showers are most likely over the southern half of the KCBD viewing area. This morning otherwise will be mostly cloudy and cold.

Though a few very light showers are possible through Tuesday morning, the afternoon will be mostly sunny and breezy with seasonable temperatures. (KCBD First Alert)

Sunshine will be on the increase this afternoon. So will a breeze. A southwest wind will range from around 15 to 20 mph with gusts around 25 mph or so. Temperatures will peak near average for the date.

