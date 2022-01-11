Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Warming ahead of next cold front

By Steve Divine
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Warmer afternoons are on the way. So is our next cold front. Temperatures will peak ten to 15 degrees above average over the next few afternoons.

A few sprinkles, and possibly a few flurries, may be spotted through early afternoon. These light showers are most likely over the southern half of the KCBD viewing area. This morning otherwise will be mostly cloudy and cold.

Though a few very light showers are possible through Tuesday morning, the afternoon will be...
Though a few very light showers are possible through Tuesday morning, the afternoon will be mostly sunny and breezy with seasonable temperatures.(KCBD First Alert)

Sunshine will be on the increase this afternoon. So will a breeze. A southwest wind will range from around 15 to 20 mph with gusts around 25 mph or so. Temperatures will peak near average for the date.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
WATCH: Hobbs newborn was in a trashbag, dumpster for more than 6 hours
Badge from Hobbs Police Department
Hobbs mother charged with attempted murder after leaving newborn in dumpster
1 seriously injured in Jan. 8 crash near 34th and Quaker Ave.
Police identify victim in Saturday evening crash
After four successful playoff seasons, Joe Cluley is leaving Estacado to be the head football...
Estacado football coach announces resignation
After playing in just eight games for the University of Texas, freshman guard Jaylon Tyson is...
Former 4-star commit Jaylon Tyson leaves UT for Texas Tech

Latest News

KCBD News at 10 forecast 01/10/2022
KCBD News at 10 forecast 01/10/2022
Slight chance of rain possible
Slight chance of rain in forecast
KCBD News at Noon 1/10/22
KCBD News at Noon - Weather for Monday, Jan. 10
A cool afternoon with peak temperatures approximately ten degrees below the average for...
Seasonable South Plains weather