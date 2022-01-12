Local Listings
City offices closed Monday in Observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

(Source: City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - City of Lubbock Offices will be closed Monday, January 17, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Normal operations will resume Tuesday, January 18.

Residential Trash Collection Monday residential trash collection will be picked up on Tuesday, and Tuesday’s routes will be picked up on Wednesday. 

Recycling/Landfill Operations City of Lubbock Drop-off Recycling, Citizen Convenience Stations and both landfill facilities will be closed Monday. Normal operations will resume Tuesday.

Libraries All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed Monday. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, January 18.

Cultural Facilities The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum and the Garden & Arts Center will also be closed January 17 with normal hours and operations resuming Tuesday, January 18.

Community Centers The adult meal program will not be offered on Monday, but will resume normally on Tuesday, January 18.

