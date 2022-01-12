Convicted sex offender charged with 7 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been indicted on seven counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, involving three different children, according to court documents. The grand jury indicted the man on Jan. 11, 2022.

The man, 61-year-old Kerrence Zitsch, was arrested on January 6, 2022. He is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center where he is being held on a combined bond of $525,000.

The alleged assaults happened from July 2014 to July 2021 and involved children who were as young as 5 when it started.

The indictments also revealed Zitsch was convicted of gross sexual assault in May 1988 in Maine.

