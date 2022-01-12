Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

#19 Red Raiders upset #1 Baylor

Red Raiders beat the undefeated Baylor bears in Waco 65-62

Tech will host Oklahoma state tomorrow night

Details here: #19 Red Raiders upset #1 Baylor in Waco

City of Lubbock COVID-19 update

The city’s health department reported 900 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, another single-day record

2,310 cases have been reported since Sunday

Get the latest data here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports no additional deaths, 900 new cases on Tuesday

Deadly shooting investigation at Lubbock Breakfast House

Investigators say two people got into a fight inside of a car in the parking lot when one opened fired killing the other

The victim’s name has not been released

Check the latest updates here: WATCH: Police give update after deadly shooting near Lubbock Breakfast House

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.