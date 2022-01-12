District 1 Council Member Juan Chadis will not seek re-election

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - District 1 Council Member Juan Chadis will not be seeking re-election to the Lubbock City Council.

He released this statement on Wednesday afternoon:

“After much thought and reflection, I have decided not to seek re-election to the Lubbock City Council. Serving on the City Council has been a great honor and I hope I made District 1 and the entire City of Lubbock proud.

“I was first elected to serve District 1, the district I was raised in and the district I will forever call home, in 2016. I ran for election on advocating for our neighborhoods, on beautifying downtown and on addressing the problems of absentee landlords. I believe we’ve made great strides in these efforts.

“As a member of the Lubbock City Council, I made it a constant priority to listen to new ideas and to keep my door open. I met a lot of tremendous people, both inside and outside the city organization. My colleagues on the Lubbock City Council have become dear friends, and I truly believe we were able to accomplish so much because of how well we worked together.

“There is still work to be done before the May Elections, and I will continue to serve District 1 with honor and integrity until my term is completed.”

District 1 Council Member Juan Chadis will not be seeking re-election to the Lubbock City Council. (Provided by City of Lubbock)

