Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Excitement building for Texas Tech Athletics after big wins over Kansas, Baylor

Red Raider Basketball Head Coach Mark Adams celebrates after win over Kansas
Red Raider Basketball Head Coach Mark Adams celebrates after win over Kansas(Source: KCBD)
By Kase Wilbanks
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Things were already going well for Texas Tech athletics when the No. 19-ranked Red Raider basketball team defeated the No. 1 Baylor Bears Tuesday in Waco, ending the defending national champions’ 21-game winning streak.

“It’s been a busy time for us, because right now we’re doing football season ticket sales, and those are going through the roof,” Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Giovannetti said. “Then, obviously, anytime you get a win over a No. 6 ranked team in the country here at home, then they go on the road and beat the No. 1 ranked team in the country, the excitement, which has already been high, is even higher.”

Wednesday morning, Giovannetti told KCBD there were a few hundred tickets left for the TTU game against OSU Thursday at the United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech Athletics is urging anyone going to arrive early and be prepared for heavy traffic.

🚨 PARKING INFO 🚨 We encourage everyone to arrive at United Supermarkets Arena EARLY tomorrow for the Red Raider Basketball game as traffic will be heavy!

Posted by Texas Tech Athletics on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

“We want to fill this place up,” Giovannetti said. “The best way you can show appreciation for what we saw, that win over Baylor, is come out support these guys. Come out, be loud and be rowdy and just really make this a hard place to play.”

The Red Raider basketball back-to-back wins over top ten teams, the other being Kansas, is adding to the exceptional success from other TTU programs.

“You’ve seen a lot of new season ticket buyers, people that haven’t been football season ticket holders, they want to get back in and jump on the bandwagon and be a part of it again,” Giovannetti said. “That feeling has been really good. Then what’s happening here in basketball, what Coach Gerlich is doing with the with the women’s program, there’s really a great enthusiasm, great momentum around Texas Tech athletics. I think people want to be a part of it. People want to join in and help make a difference.”

Giovannetti says fans can make a difference with their attendance.

“There’s nothing better than being here and being part of the action because our fans are, it sounds trite, but they’re like another player on the team,” Giovannetti said. “This arena, Jones Stadium, Rip Griffith Park, Dan Law Field, those places, when the fans are into it, they’re difficult to play.”

He asks fans to visit TexasTech.com or call the ticket office for availability.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a shooting behind a restaurant at 7006 University Ave on Jan. 11, 2022.
WATCH: Police give update after deadly shooting near Lubbock Breakfast House
One person seriously injured in a shooting in the 3400 block of 86th Street.
One seriously injured in shooting near 86th and Indiana Ave.
One man was killed after being shot in a vehicle behind Lubbock Breakfast House on Jan. 11, 2022.
Police identify victim in deadly shooting near South Loop and University Ave.
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
WATCH: Hobbs newborn was in a trashbag, dumpster for more than 6 hours
Joshua Walker, 44
Man indicted on charges related to day-after-Christmas murder

Latest News

Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
Hobbs woman accused of dumping newborn pleads not guilty to attempted murder
COVID-19: Lubbock reports two additional deaths, 1,196 new cases on Wednesday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports two additional deaths, 1,196 new cases on Wednesday
District 1 Council Member Juan Chadis will not be seeking re-election to the Lubbock City...
District 1 Council Member Juan Chadis will not seek re-election
Convicted sex offender Kerrence Zitsch has been charged with seven counts of aggravated assault...
Convicted sex offender charged with 7 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child