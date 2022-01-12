Excitement building for Texas Tech Athletics after big wins over Kansas, Baylor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Things were already going well for Texas Tech athletics when the No. 19-ranked Red Raider basketball team defeated the No. 1 Baylor Bears Tuesday in Waco, ending the defending national champions’ 21-game winning streak.

“It’s been a busy time for us, because right now we’re doing football season ticket sales, and those are going through the roof,” Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Giovannetti said. “Then, obviously, anytime you get a win over a No. 6 ranked team in the country here at home, then they go on the road and beat the No. 1 ranked team in the country, the excitement, which has already been high, is even higher.”

Wednesday morning, Giovannetti told KCBD there were a few hundred tickets left for the TTU game against OSU Thursday at the United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech Athletics is urging anyone going to arrive early and be prepared for heavy traffic.

🚨 PARKING INFO 🚨 We encourage everyone to arrive at United Supermarkets Arena EARLY tomorrow for the Red Raider Basketball game as traffic will be heavy! Posted by Texas Tech Athletics on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

“We want to fill this place up,” Giovannetti said. “The best way you can show appreciation for what we saw, that win over Baylor, is come out support these guys. Come out, be loud and be rowdy and just really make this a hard place to play.”

The Red Raider basketball back-to-back wins over top ten teams, the other being Kansas, is adding to the exceptional success from other TTU programs.

“You’ve seen a lot of new season ticket buyers, people that haven’t been football season ticket holders, they want to get back in and jump on the bandwagon and be a part of it again,” Giovannetti said. “That feeling has been really good. Then what’s happening here in basketball, what Coach Gerlich is doing with the with the women’s program, there’s really a great enthusiasm, great momentum around Texas Tech athletics. I think people want to be a part of it. People want to join in and help make a difference.”

Giovannetti says fans can make a difference with their attendance.

“There’s nothing better than being here and being part of the action because our fans are, it sounds trite, but they’re like another player on the team,” Giovannetti said. “This arena, Jones Stadium, Rip Griffith Park, Dan Law Field, those places, when the fans are into it, they’re difficult to play.”

He asks fans to visit TexasTech.com or call the ticket office for availability.

