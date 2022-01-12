Local Listings
Hoop Madness scores & highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 11

(KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your Hoop Madness scores for Tuesday night.

Girls

Idalou 47 Shallowater 43

Frenship 64 Odessa 60

Monterey 83 Abilene Cooper 46

Lubbock Cooper 52 Lubbock High 36

Levelland 72 Sweetwater 13

Plainview 55 Palo Duro 44

Sudan 62 Plains 46

Lubbock Christian 65 Midland Classical 11

Sands 68 Grady 27

Brownfield 84 Lamesa 21

Borden County 61 Garden City 34

Farwell 71 Vega 43

Jayton 40 Patton Springs 31

Kingdom Prep 38 All Saints 31

Ropes 57 Smyer 34

Spur 48 Patton Springs 13

Coronado 60 Abilene Wylie 47

Abilene Christian 48 Christ The King 37

Petersburg 49 O”Donnell 39

Seminole 96 Fort Stockton 45

Silverton 43 White Deer 32

Estacado 58 Snyder 51

New Home 52 Lubbock Titans 37

Whiteface 54 Wellman-Union 20

Whitharral 56 Dawson 6

Paducah 68 Motley County 33

Meadow 2 Loop 0 forfeit

Boys

Guthrie 80 Eula 76

New Deal 59 Smyer 26

New Home 81 Borger 73 2 OT/F

Frenship 77 Odessa 47

Abilene Christian 64 Christ The King 53

O’Donnell 61 Petersburg 39

Kingdom Prep 56 All Saints 30

Valley 45 Farwell 34

Dimmitt 59 Muleshoe 34

Littlefield 70 Friona 38

