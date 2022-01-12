Hoop Madness scores & highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 11
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your Hoop Madness scores for Tuesday night.
Girls
Idalou 47 Shallowater 43
Frenship 64 Odessa 60
Monterey 83 Abilene Cooper 46
Lubbock Cooper 52 Lubbock High 36
Levelland 72 Sweetwater 13
Plainview 55 Palo Duro 44
Sudan 62 Plains 46
Lubbock Christian 65 Midland Classical 11
Sands 68 Grady 27
Brownfield 84 Lamesa 21
Borden County 61 Garden City 34
Farwell 71 Vega 43
Jayton 40 Patton Springs 31
Kingdom Prep 38 All Saints 31
Ropes 57 Smyer 34
Spur 48 Patton Springs 13
Coronado 60 Abilene Wylie 47
Abilene Christian 48 Christ The King 37
Petersburg 49 O”Donnell 39
Seminole 96 Fort Stockton 45
Silverton 43 White Deer 32
Estacado 58 Snyder 51
New Home 52 Lubbock Titans 37
Whiteface 54 Wellman-Union 20
Whitharral 56 Dawson 6
Paducah 68 Motley County 33
Meadow 2 Loop 0 forfeit
Boys
Guthrie 80 Eula 76
New Deal 59 Smyer 26
New Home 81 Borger 73 2 OT/F
Frenship 77 Odessa 47
Abilene Christian 64 Christ The King 53
O’Donnell 61 Petersburg 39
Kingdom Prep 56 All Saints 30
Valley 45 Farwell 34
Dimmitt 59 Muleshoe 34
Littlefield 70 Friona 38
