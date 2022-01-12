Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Daybreak Today: Meet Manly

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Manly, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old pit bull mix.

Staff say Manly is super sweet and loves attention. He also gets along well with other dogs. Manly knows some basic commands and is leash trained. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tony

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One seriously injured in Lubbock Breakfast House shooting.
WATCH: Police give update after deadly shooting near Lubbock Breakfast House
One person seriously injured in a shooting in the 3400 block of 86th Street.
One seriously injured in shooting near 86th and Indiana Ave.
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
WATCH: Hobbs newborn was in a trashbag, dumpster for more than 6 hours
Joshua Walker, 44
Man indicted on charges related to day-after-Christmas murder
Wayne Hutchinson is the new Head Football Coach at Monterey High School
Monterey High School football coach announces retirement

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Tony
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tony
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Manly
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Manly
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Tony
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Tony
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Diamond
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Diamond