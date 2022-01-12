KCBD’s Daybreak Today: Meet Manly

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Manly, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old pit bull mix.

Staff say Manly is super sweet and loves attention. He also gets along well with other dogs. Manly knows some basic commands and is leash trained. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tony

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.