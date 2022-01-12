Lubbock Police searching for serial thief
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police need your help identifying a man suspected of stealing from a department store multiple times late last year.
The first incident happened on Oct. 26, 2021, when the man went into Kohl’s and picked out a few items, and left without paying. He then returned twice, a month later on November 27 and 28.
The man was seen on surveillance video running towards a pickup truck.
If you recognize the man or have any information on the robberies, you are urged to call CrimeLine at 806-741-1000.
