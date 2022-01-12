Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Nice weather continues before cold front hits this weekend

Nice weather continues before cold front hits this weekend
Nice weather continues before cold front hits this weekend(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As expected a very nice day on the South Plains with lite winds, plenty of sunshine and warm temps.

The great weather will continue tomorrow with almost identical weather, although winds may be slightly higher, but not much.

Notice on the US map that the arctic air will remain north of the area until the weekend. It will impact us this weekend but the coldest air will remain just to the north.

Ahead of the cold spell, you can expect afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s Thursday and Friday. The difference on Friday will be the increase in west to northwest winds to 20-30 mph.

A strong cold front will plunge into the region late afternoon Friday and that will lead to much colder weekend with daytime highs in the 40s on Saturday. Temperatures on Sunday will be a little better as they climb to the mid 50s.

It will be windy with some clouds on Saturday, but it doesn’t look favorable for any precipitation with the next cold front.

Temperatures on Sunday will be a little better as they climb to the mid 50s.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a shooting behind a restaurant at 7006 University Ave on Jan. 11, 2022.
WATCH: Police give update after deadly shooting near Lubbock Breakfast House
One person seriously injured in a shooting in the 3400 block of 86th Street.
One seriously injured in shooting near 86th and Indiana Ave.
One man was killed after being shot in a vehicle behind Lubbock Breakfast House on Jan. 11, 2022.
Police identify victim in deadly shooting near South Loop and University Ave.
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
WATCH: Hobbs newborn was in a trashbag, dumpster for more than 6 hours
Joshua Walker, 44
Man indicted on charges related to day-after-Christmas murder

Latest News

KCBD News at 10 forecast 01/10/2022
Rarely nicer in January
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 1/12/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Wednesday, Jan. 12
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - 1/12/22
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, Jan. 12
Pleasant daytime temperatures through the week
Pleasant daytime temperatures through the week