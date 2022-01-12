Nice weather continues before cold front hits this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As expected a very nice day on the South Plains with lite winds, plenty of sunshine and warm temps.

The great weather will continue tomorrow with almost identical weather, although winds may be slightly higher, but not much.

Notice on the US map that the arctic air will remain north of the area until the weekend. It will impact us this weekend but the coldest air will remain just to the north.

Ahead of the cold spell, you can expect afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s Thursday and Friday. The difference on Friday will be the increase in west to northwest winds to 20-30 mph.

A strong cold front will plunge into the region late afternoon Friday and that will lead to much colder weekend with daytime highs in the 40s on Saturday. Temperatures on Sunday will be a little better as they climb to the mid 50s.

It will be windy with some clouds on Saturday, but it doesn’t look favorable for any precipitation with the next cold front.

Temperatures on Sunday will be a little better as they climb to the mid 50s.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.