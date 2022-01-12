Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Not-guilty plea entered for teen in Michigan school shooting

FILE - A well-wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford,...
FILE - A well-wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A Michigan teenager charged in a mass shooting that left four students dead at his high school and others wounded has made his first appearance in trial court.

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley was arraigned Wednesday in Oakland County Circuit Court via video from the jail where he’s being held on first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, terrorism and gun charges.

Crumbley is charged as an adult in the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School.

Crumbley’s attorneys on Friday waived his preliminary examination, moving the case toward trial.

Through defense attorney Paulette Michel Loftin, Crumbley stood mute Wednesday and entered a plea of not guilty.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a shooting behind a restaurant at 7006 University Ave on Jan. 11, 2022.
WATCH: Police give update after deadly shooting near Lubbock Breakfast House
One person seriously injured in a shooting in the 3400 block of 86th Street.
One seriously injured in shooting near 86th and Indiana Ave.
One man was killed after being shot in a vehicle behind Lubbock Breakfast House on Jan. 11, 2022.
Police identify victim in deadly shooting near South Loop and University Ave.
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
WATCH: Hobbs newborn was in a trashbag, dumpster for more than 6 hours
Joshua Walker, 44
Man indicted on charges related to day-after-Christmas murder

Latest News

FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined at right by Rep. Jim Jordan,...
Jan. 6 committee request interview, records from McCarthy
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday that an agreement was reached for classes to...
Democrats try to stamp out school closures as virus surges
District 1 Council Member Juan Chadis will not be seeking re-election to the Lubbock City...
District 1 Council Member Juan Chadis will not seek re-election
Convicted sex offender Kerrence Zitsch has been charged with seven counts of aggravated assault...
Convicted sex offender charged with 7 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child