Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Police identify victim in deadly shooting near South Loop and University Ave.

One man was killed after being shot in a vehicle behind Lubbock Breakfast House on Jan. 11, 2022.
One man was killed after being shot in a vehicle behind Lubbock Breakfast House on Jan. 11, 2022.(KCBD)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have identified the man who died after being shot in a shopping center parking area on Tuesday around Noon.

Police say 37-year-old Christopher Ray Garcia was found dead in a vehicle after a report of shots fired.

Police say there were three people in a vehicle when an “altercation” occurred between two of the passengers. Garcia was shot and the shooter ran from the scene.

The vehicle was parked behind the Lubbock Breakfast House.

Police do not believe there is a continued threat to the public at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Police also believe this shooting is not related to the shooting which happened an hour later near 86th and Indiana Ave.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a shooting behind a restaurant at 7006 University Ave on Jan. 11, 2022.
WATCH: Police give update after deadly shooting near Lubbock Breakfast House
One person seriously injured in a shooting in the 3400 block of 86th Street.
One seriously injured in shooting near 86th and Indiana Ave.
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
WATCH: Hobbs newborn was in a trashbag, dumpster for more than 6 hours
Joshua Walker, 44
Man indicted on charges related to day-after-Christmas murder
snow
Electric grid vulnerable in severe winter storm, ERCOT reports. Here’s how to prepare your home

Latest News

Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres (Source: Facebook)
Hockley County Sheriff appointed to Governor’s Broadband Development Council
KCBD News at 10 forecast 01/10/2022
Rarely nicer in January
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief
New kind of X-Ray is game changer for West Texas
New kind of X-Ray is game changer for West Texas