Police identify victim in deadly shooting near South Loop and University Ave.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have identified the man who died after being shot in a shopping center parking area on Tuesday around Noon.

Police say 37-year-old Christopher Ray Garcia was found dead in a vehicle after a report of shots fired.

Police say there were three people in a vehicle when an “altercation” occurred between two of the passengers. Garcia was shot and the shooter ran from the scene.

The vehicle was parked behind the Lubbock Breakfast House.

Police do not believe there is a continued threat to the public at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Police also believe this shooting is not related to the shooting which happened an hour later near 86th and Indiana Ave.

