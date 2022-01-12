Rarely nicer in January

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rarely is our weather in January nicer than it will be this afternoon and again tomorrow afternoon. A lot of sunshine, not much of a breeze, and highs in the 60s. Of course, this time of year the pleasant conditions will be followed by a shot of cold weather.

In addition to mostly sunny, this afternoon will be warmer. Wind speeds will generally remain under 10 mph. (KCBD First Alert)

In addition to mostly sunny, this afternoon will be warmer with highs in the 60s. Wind speeds will generally remain under 10 mph. Very pleasant for a winter day on the South Plains.

Mostly clear tonight, with a light wind. Temperatures will fall into the 50s shortly after sunset and into the 40s by mid-evening. Overnight lows will range from the low 20s to low 30s.

Tonight mostly clear, light wind, and again cold. (KCBD First Alert)

If you like this afternoon’s weather, you will like tomorrows. Thursday will be mostly sunny, winds will generally remain under 10 mph, and temperatures will peak in the 60s.

Changes begin Friday. As a cold front approaches, temperatures will climb to near 70 degrees and it will become windy.

Windy and cold behind the cold front Friday night, and windy and very cold after the front Saturday. Morning wind chill readings may be single-digits. Afternoon temperatures will peak only in the 40s.

Rarely is our weather in January nicer than it will be this afternoon and again tomorrow afternoon. Of course, this time of year the pleasant conditions will be followed by a shot of cold weather. (KCBD First Alert)

Ski Report

Planning or thinking of a ski trip to New Mexico or Colorado? Catch our Ski Report during our 6 and 10 pm newscasts each Monday and Wednesday.

Lubbock Climatology

56°F was the high temperature yesterday at the Lubbock airport. That is two degrees above the average high for the date, January 11. The record high for the date is 80° (in 2017).

25° was the low reported this morning at the Lubbock airport (unofficial at this time). Lubbock’s January 12 average low is 27° and the high 54°. The record low for the date is negative 10° (set in 1918) and the record high 77° (set in 1953).

No precipitation was recorded yesterday at the Lubbock Airport. The total for January, and the year, is 0.17″, which is 0.06″ below average.

Sunset in Lubbock today is at 5:59 PM CST. Sunrise tomorrow is at 7:52 AM CST. Sunset tomorrow is at 6:00 PM CST. It will be the first 6 PM or later sunset since November 6. If there was no time change (from CDT to CST), it’s the first since October 26.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.