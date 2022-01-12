Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Scientists discover giant 180-million-year-old ‘sea dragon’ fossil in UK

Scientists dug up the fossils of an ichthyosaur, otherwise known as a sea dragon, in the...
Scientists dug up the fossils of an ichthyosaur, otherwise known as a sea dragon, in the Rutland Water Nature Reserve.(Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust/Anglian Water Services via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The colossal 180-million-year-old fossilized remains of a dinosaur have been found in the U.K.

Scientists dug up the fossils of an ichthyosaur, otherwise known as a sea dragon, in the Rutland Water Nature Reserve.

The dinosaur is nearly 33-feet long and its skull weighs one ton. They said the ichthyosaur was considered the apex predator that was once at the top of the food chain.

Researchers say this discovery is the largest and most complete fossil of its kind ever found in the region.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a shooting behind a restaurant at 7006 University Ave on Jan. 11, 2022.
WATCH: Police give update after deadly shooting near Lubbock Breakfast House
One person seriously injured in a shooting in the 3400 block of 86th Street.
One seriously injured in shooting near 86th and Indiana Ave.
One man was killed after being shot in a vehicle behind Lubbock Breakfast House on Jan. 11, 2022.
Police identify victim in deadly shooting near South Loop and University Ave.
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
WATCH: Hobbs newborn was in a trashbag, dumpster for more than 6 hours
Joshua Walker, 44
Man indicted on charges related to day-after-Christmas murder

Latest News

FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined at right by Rep. Jim Jordan,...
Jan. 6 committee request interview, records from McCarthy
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday that an agreement was reached for classes to...
Democrats try to stamp out school closures as virus surges
District 1 Council Member Juan Chadis will not be seeking re-election to the Lubbock City...
District 1 Council Member Juan Chadis will not seek re-election
Convicted sex offender Kerrence Zitsch has been charged with seven counts of aggravated assault...
Convicted sex offender charged with 7 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child
FILE - A well-wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford,...
Not-guilty plea entered for teen in Michigan school shooting