Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

U.S. blood supply dangerously low, here’s how you can help

Vitalant, which services about 900 hospitals across 28 states, currently has a historic,...
Vitalant, which services about 900 hospitals across 28 states, currently has a historic, two-year low blood supply.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Blood donations are urgently needed now.

According to the American Red Cross and two other organizations, the U.S. blood supply is at a dangerously low level.

Surging COVID-19 cases, severe weather, declines in donor turnout, canceled blood drives and staffing issues are all contributing to the shortage.

Centers across the country are reporting less than a one-day supply of certain blood types.

You can schedule an appointment to donate in Lubbock or the surrounding areas by visiting Vitalant.org.

All healthy donors are urged to donate now; if you’ve had COVID-19 and have been symptom-free for 14 days, you are eligible to donate. Whatever your COVID-19 vaccination status, you are ABSOLUTELY allowed to give blood or platelets.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a shooting behind a restaurant at 7006 University Ave on Jan. 11, 2022.
WATCH: Police give update after deadly shooting near Lubbock Breakfast House
One person seriously injured in a shooting in the 3400 block of 86th Street.
One seriously injured in shooting near 86th and Indiana Ave.
One man was killed after being shot in a vehicle behind Lubbock Breakfast House on Jan. 11, 2022.
Police identify victim in deadly shooting near South Loop and University Ave.
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
WATCH: Hobbs newborn was in a trashbag, dumpster for more than 6 hours
Joshua Walker, 44
Man indicted on charges related to day-after-Christmas murder

Latest News

The Project CHAMPS Navigator Program is hosting two enrollment events before the close of the...
SPCAA to winter open enrollment Navigator Program
The Texas South Plains Honor Flight visits the World War II Memorial
South Plains Honor Flight plans for 2022 trip to D.C., seeks applications and volunteers
Inside Out Foundation presents its 10th annual Women’s Health Seminar
Inside Out Foundation presents its 10th annual Women’s Health Seminar
In the summer of 1970, Bill Wagner, then a student at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill., and...
‘Railfan’ remembers 1970 trip to see historic Flying Scotsman train in Slaton