U.S. blood supply dangerously low, here’s how you can help

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Blood donations are urgently needed now.

According to the American Red Cross and two other organizations, the U.S. blood supply is at a dangerously low level.

Surging COVID-19 cases, severe weather, declines in donor turnout, canceled blood drives and staffing issues are all contributing to the shortage.

Centers across the country are reporting less than a one-day supply of certain blood types.

You can schedule an appointment to donate in Lubbock or the surrounding areas by visiting Vitalant.org.

All healthy donors are urged to donate now; if you’ve had COVID-19 and have been symptom-free for 14 days, you are eligible to donate. Whatever your COVID-19 vaccination status, you are ABSOLUTELY allowed to give blood or platelets.

