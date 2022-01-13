Covenant ‘reviewing’ Supreme Court’s decision on vaccine mandates

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Health has released a statement on the Supreme Court’s decision allowing a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S. to proceed.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court halted a vaccine mandate that would require COVID-19 vaccinations for U.S. businesses with at least 100 employees. At the same time, a 5-4 vote from the Supreme Court allowed a vaccine mandate for virtually all U.S. health care workers and providers that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid funding.

Covenant Health released this statement following the Supreme Court’s decisions:

We are carefully reviewing the U.S. Supreme Court’s decisions on the CMS rule requiring healthcare workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. After our review is complete, we will provide more guidance about the steps that caregivers working at facilities across the Providence family of organizations, including Covenant Health, need to take in order to comply with these federal rules. We appreciate your patience. We will be communicating with you more in the coming days with more specific information and instructions.

