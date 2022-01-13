Daybreak Today Thursday morning headlines

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock COVID-19 update

1,196 new COVID-19 cases were reported by the health department Wednesday, another daily record

271 people are hospitalized with the virus in our trauma service area

Read more here: Record high COVID case count may not include at-home tests

A New Mexico judge puts mother on house arrest

18-year-old Alexis Avila is accused of putting her newborn baby in a dumpster last week in Hobbs

She could go to jail if she violates the conditions of her release

Follow the latest developments here: Hobbs woman accused of dumping newborn pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Prices rose nationally 7% in December

That is the biggest one year spike since 1982

Experts blame the spike on supply and labor issues caused by the pandemic

Details here: Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden

