DPS chase ends in crash in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital after a short chase in South Lubbock ended in a crash at Miller Park Thursday morning.

Just after 8:30 a.m., DPS attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on the South Loop near Slide Rd. The driver continued traveling westbound at a high rate of speed and exited the loop at Indiana Ave. towards 82nd Street.

The driver ran a red light at the intersection then headed northbound on Memphis where they ended up crashing into a utility pole at the park.

DPS reports the woman was not wearing a seatbelt. She was taken to UMC with unknown injuries.

Lubbock police are working the scene of the crash at this time.

