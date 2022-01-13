Former RDAG employee Steven Reinhart faces sentencing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Legal Compliance Director for Reagor-Dykes Auto Group Steven Reinhart is set to be sentenced Thursday afternoon.

Reinhart will appear before U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in the U.S. Courthouse in Amarillo.

Reinhart is one of 15 former employees who pleaded to guilty to various crimes involving “dummy flooring” and check kiting at the auto group. He and former CFO Shane Smith are the last two to be sentenced. Smith is expected to be sentenced on Jan. 20, according to court records.

The two testified in Bart Reagor’s trial back in October, 2021.

Reinhart testified in trial on the loan and Reagor’s distributions of it, telling the jury this was a working capital loan and “I would have told him that you can’t move the proceeds of that loan into personal or private accounts.”

