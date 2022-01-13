Gary Boren announces run for Lubbock County Judge

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former school board trustee and councilman Gary Boren announced his campaign for Lubbock County Judge Thursday morning.

He declared his candidacy for the Republican Primary.

Boren is currently serving on the Brazos River Authority Board of Directors after an appointment in 2018.

Boren will face incumbent Curtis Parrish — the same opponent as in the run-off four years ago. Parrish announced his re-election bid on Monday.

Early voting begins February 14, and election day is March 1.

You can still register to vote by calling the Lubbock County elections office, at 806-775-1339.

