KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Remington

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Remington, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old pit bull mix.

Staff say is super sweet, lovable and smart. He also gets along well with other dogs and loves to hike and play. Remington is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Manly

