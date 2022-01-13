Local Listings
Lights added to Luke Siegel Field

Lubbock Baseball Academy has now added lights to Luke Siegel Field, so youngsters can play baseball under the lights.
Lubbock Baseball Academy has now added lights to Luke Siegel Field, so youngsters can play baseball under the lights.(KCBD Photo)
By Pete Christy
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Baseball Academy has now added lights to Luke Siegel Field, so youngsters can play baseball under the lights.

Lubbock Baseball Academy has now added lights to Luke Siegel Field, so youngsters can play...
Lubbock Baseball Academy has now added lights to Luke Siegel Field, so youngsters can play baseball under the lights.(KCBD Photo)

The field is located at 4805 CR 1700.

Luke has inspired and been a light to so many, it’s only fitting that Luke Siegel Field now has lights to honor his memory.

Luke Siegel Field now has lights Lubbock Baseball Academy has added lights to Luke Siegel Field so youngsters can play baseball under the lights. Lubbock Baseball Academy field is located at 4805 CR 1700. I talked to Tim Siegel about what this means to him and his family and Trent Petrie who runs Lubbock Baseball Academy. Luke has inspired and been a light to so many so it's only fitting Luke Siegel Field now has lights to honor his memory. ❤️🙏

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Thursday, January 13, 2022

