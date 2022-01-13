Lubbock business offers cash reward after suspect steals nearly $1,300 in merchandise

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Signature Stag Lubbock is offering a cash reward after a suspect stole nearly $1,300 in merchandise.

Lubbock police responded to a theft Monday at 7320 Milwaukee Ave. Police say the suspect entered the store and immediately grabbed four vests off the clothing rack then left the store.

Signature Stag Lubbock is offering a cash reward after a suspect stole nearly $1,300 in merchandise. (Facebook: Signature Stag)

An employee told police they saw the man get into a vehicle with a second suspect that drove off.

Signature Stag posted surveillance footage to its Facebook page.

THIEF! Please help us Lubbock! 👏🏼 This Guy!! The thief who thinks it’s ok to steal from small local businesses! 😡 Lubbock we need your help! Let’s find this SOB!! Turns out he stole more than we even thought around $1300! This impacts small businesses like ours so much. Click video and it gets clearer. You can see them drive-by in the blue car and case the store ahead of time. I’ll post his face in comments👇🏼 (not the greatest) hope someone recognizes him! If you or anyone knows this man or vehicle please come forward👏🏼! CASH REWARD!💸 Please help me blow up social media and find this guy!!🙏🏻 Let’s make Lubbock safe again!! Blessings to all of you. My best, -Natalie Nicole Huey Posted by Signature Stag Lubbock on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.