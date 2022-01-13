Lubbock business offers cash reward after suspect steals nearly $1,300 in merchandise

This Guy!! The thief who thinks it’s ok to steal from small local businesses! 😡
Lubbock we need your help! Let’s find this SOB!!
Turns out he stole more than we even thought around $1300!
This impacts small businesses like ours so much.
Click video and it gets clearer.
You can see them drive-by in the blue car and case the store ahead of time.
I’ll post his face in comments👇🏼 (not the greatest) hope someone recognizes him!
If you or anyone knows this man or vehicle please come forward👏🏼!
CASH REWARD!💸
Please help me blow up social media and find this guy!!🙏🏻
Let’s make Lubbock safe again!!
Blessings to all of you.
My best,
-Natalie Nicole Huey