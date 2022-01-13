Local Listings
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity calling for volunteers to build on Martin Luther King Day

Habitat for Humanity of Lubbock is looking for volunteers to help build some homes this Monday...
Habitat for Humanity of Lubbock is looking for volunteers to help build some homes this Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.(KCBD Video)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - Lubbock Habitat is calling on volunteers and employees who are off work, to spend Martin Luther King Day building homes and serving others. The special work day will take place Monday, January 17th from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. The volunteers will be working at the Talkington Addition construction site at 404 N. Guava.

Lubbock Habitat Executive Director Christy Reeves says, “We feel like working to construct affordable housing in the East Lubbock community where we are building, is a great way to honor the incredible legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. On Monday we hope to bring many community members together to do something positive and productive.”

Many local organizations such as the Texas Tech Athletic Department and members of the football and other sports teams, LCU student groups, employees from companies such as Amazon, and individuals from the neighborhood have been signing up to help on Monday. First Baptist Church will provide breakfast and two local McDonald’s restaurants will provide lunch for the volunteers.

Reeves says the extra hands are needed, “Lubbock Habitat is attempting to finish four houses right now, so the help is truly tremendous. Since we only employ one full time person to do construction, the volunteers are essential if we hope to meet this goal.”

Anyone wanting to volunteer is encouraged to reach out to Lubbock Habitat by emailing Christy Reeves at creeves@lubbockhabitat.org Volunteers do not need any skills, but must be 18 years of age and wear close toed shoes. Individuals are welcome to bring tools or utilize what we have on hand.

The Lubbock Habitat ReStore located at 3630 50th Street will be closed on Monday, January 17th as well, in observance of Martin Luther King Day. The ReStore will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday the 18th.

